Manitou Springs, Cripple Creek among school district awarded grant for hiring school nurses

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two Pikes Peak region school districts have been selected as recipients of a state grant to help fund school nurses.

Manitou Springs School District 14 and Cripple Creek-Victor School District Re-1 are among the 18 awardees across Colorado.

The grant is through the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s expanded School Nurse Grant Program. The program was launched in 2020 and expanded last year.

“Recognizing the pressing need for nurses in schools across the state, these grants will provide additional funding to schools, districts, and educational entities to facilitate the hiring and retention of qualified school nurses. By doing so, the program seeks to increase access to health care and provide essential support for students across Colorado,” CDPHE said Tuesday.

The program has awarded more than $4 million in grant funds to the following:

Atlas Preparatory School

Creede School District

Cripple Creek Victor School District RE-1

Delta County School District

East Grand School District #2

Elbert County School District C-2

Greeley School District 6

Jefferson County Public Schools R-1

Kwiyagit Community Academy

Manitou Springs School District 14

Monte Vista School District C-8

Montrose County School District RE-1J

North Park School District R-1

Sangre de Cristo Schools

St. Vrain Valley School District RE-1J

Telluride School District R-1

Weld RE-5J Johnston/Milliken

West End School District RE-1

“School nurses play a vital role in many communities, particularly in rural areas, where they often serve as the sole health care provider in the region,” said Steve Holloway, CDPHE Health Access Branch director. “As their responsibilities extend beyond traditional roles to encompass student mental health and social services, it is crucial to strengthen school nursing services. We are thrilled to support school districts through the School Nurse Grant Program in their efforts to enhance the health and well-being of Colorado’s students.”

