Man arrested in connection with Pueblo homicide after allegedly shooting at New Mexico police officers

Robert Rudichar
Robert Rudichar(New Mexico State Police)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:15 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, NM (KKTV) - A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Pueblo over the weekend was arrested across state lines in New Mexico after allegedly firing a rifle at police.

According to the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau, 43-year-old Robert Rudichar ambushed police early Sunday morning, firing at them unprovoked multiple times before surrendering.

The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m., just a few hours after a man and dog were found shot in a home on Berkley Avenue in Pueblo. The victim, since identified as 46-year-old Franklin Bruner, had been shot multiple times and was already dead when police got on scene, while the dog was so severely injured, it had be humanely put down.

More than 200 miles south of that crime scene, Las Vegas police were in the middle of a traffic stop involving a suspected drunk driver when a Nissan pickup pulled up.

“The driver, later identified as Robert James Rudichar, 43, of Colorado, asked officers if he was in Las Vegas. As a Las Vegas police officer approached the Nissan truck, Rudichar pointed a rifle out of the window of the pickup and fired toward the officers,” New Mexico State Police wrote in a news release on the incident. “Rudichar drove away from the officers, continuing to fire the rifle toward them and the DWI suspect.”

At least one officer fired back at the suspect, but before they could chase after, he allegedly pulled over, got out of the truck with his rifle, and laid face-down on the roadway. He was immediately taken into custody.

“Through investigation, officers learned that Rudichar was wanted by the Pueblo Colorado Police Department as a suspect in a homicide that had occurred on July 29, 2023,” New Mexico State Police said.

The Pueblo Police Department confirmed Monday that a suspect in the Berkley Avenue homicide had been arrested, though the department did not release his name.

Along with homicide charges in Pueblo, Rudichar is facing several charges in New Mexico, including assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and shooting at or from a motor vehicle.

