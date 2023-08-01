Changes coming to Colorado’s Move Over law

DENVER (KKTV) - New changes to Colorado’s Move Over law will go into effect in August.

Starting August 7, drivers will be required to move over, or slow down if they can’t change lanes, for any vehicle pulled on side of the road with its hazard lights on. Previously, this was only necessary when emergency responders or law enforcement were on the roadside. The change was signed into law by Governor Polis back in March.

With the change, officials say Colorado joins 19 other states in providing protections for all disabled vehicles. If a driver in Colorado doesn’t pull over or slow down for a disabled vehicle, that person faces a possible $150 fine and three points on their licence.

Representatives with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Colorado State Patrol and AAA were present at a news conference Monday to announce and discuss the change. Those present said the law was crucial to improving safety for everyone, but it will have a large impact on the safety of those who work on the roadside regularly but were not protected before.

“Whether they’re law enforcement, fire, maintenance, construction, tow operators, they’re all putting their lives at risk every single time they step on the roadside,” NHTSA Regional Administrator Gina Espinosa-Salcedo said.

“People dealing with an issue on the side of the road are in a dangerous position, especially our first responders and others who regularly are near live traffic,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said. “It is up to all of us, in every situation, to make the road as safe as possible when we see a vehicle pulled over on a shoulder. Move over and slow down for everyone, every time.”

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.