8 people out of their home, 3 rescued by firefighters, after Colorado Springs fire

Colorado and 12th fire 8/1/23
Colorado and 12th fire 8/1/23(Colorado Springs Fire Department twitter)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:42 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire is under investigation in southern Colorado.

Around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted about a fire along Colorado Avenue, near 11th Street in Old Colorado City. Crews were met with fire throughout the second floor.

3 people had to be rescued by firefighters after getting trapped on the second floor. 8 people are out of their homes this morning because of this fire, including one who was taken to the hospital with smoke-related injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, although fire crews told 11 News on scene they will not be ruling out lightning as a cause just yet.

KKTV has a crew on scene. We will update this article as we learn more.

