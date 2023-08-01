8 people out of their home, 3 rescued by firefighters, after Colorado Springs fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire is under investigation in southern Colorado.

Around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted about a fire along Colorado Avenue, near 11th Street in Old Colorado City. Crews were met with fire throughout the second floor.

3 people had to be rescued by firefighters after getting trapped on the second floor. 8 people are out of their homes this morning because of this fire, including one who was taken to the hospital with smoke-related injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, although fire crews told 11 News on scene they will not be ruling out lightning as a cause just yet.

KKTV has a crew on scene. We will update this article as we learn more.

