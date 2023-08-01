3 rescued by firefighters after fire traps people on roof of Old Colorado City home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Eight people escaped a house fire overnight, including three who had to be rescued by firefighters after getting trapped on the roof.

A neighbor saw the residents on top of the home and sounded the alarm, firefighters told 11 News.

“At approximately 1:15 [a.m. Tuesday], the first call from a neighbor at the Colorado Avenue address reported fire showing from the building and people on the roof needing rescue that were above the fire,” said Lt. Jeremiah Heddings with the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The fire had damaged the stairs as it tore through the three-story building, leaving those occupants with no way out.

“That was the residents’ only option, was to escape to the roof,” Heddings said.

Firefighters pulled up to the home on Colorado Avenue and 11th Street within three minutes of that first 911 call.

“Fortunately, our fire trucks are very close to this address, so that worked to their [the stranded residents] advantage,” Heddings told 11 News.

Using ladders, firefighters brought the three tenants down.

“The fire was mostly contained to the second and third floors,” Heddings said. “There’s extensive fire damage on the third floor and smoke and water damage throughout the entire building. There’s some structural collapse from the third floor to the second floor, so the building is uninhabitable for quite some time until repairs and assessments can be made.”

The house, like many on the west side, is a former single-family home converted into apartments. All of the residents have been displaced.

Three people were injured, including one who tried to escape the roof on their own before firefighters got on scene.

“There were extremity injuries involved with that one,” Heddings said, adding that the resident was still able to drive to the hospital on their own.

“Fortunately, just three minor injuries and no firefighter injuries.”

Firefighters say it’s important to come up with an escape route inside your home now so that you can safely evacuate if a fire ever started. Heddings added that in this particular case, however, the roof was the only option for three people cut off from the building’s lower stories.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. While investigators aren’t completely ruling lightning out just yet, Heddings said it’s not the likely culprit.

“There was a lot of severe weather, lightning, throughout the evening, but we do not, however, think lightning was the cause of this fire. Lightning had died down in this area for the last couple of hours.”

