2 rescued by firefighters in Colorado Springs floodwaters

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were rescued by firefighters during Monday night’s storms in southern Colorado.

Before 11 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted about two people stranded in Fountain Creek off of 8th and Cimmaron. Both were successfully rescued and taken to the hospital for cold water exposure injuries.

We will update this article as we learn more.

#ColoradoSpringsFire#Workingswiftwater



2 people stranded in middle of Fountain Creek off of 8th and Cimmaron. Both successfully rescued by Engine 3, Truck 4 and Rescue 17. Currently are being transported for cold water exposure injuries . pic.twitter.com/a9jKa8TkF2 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 1, 2023

