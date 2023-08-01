2 rescued by firefighters in Colorado Springs floodwaters
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:28 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were rescued by firefighters during Monday night’s storms in southern Colorado.
Before 11 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted about two people stranded in Fountain Creek off of 8th and Cimmaron. Both were successfully rescued and taken to the hospital for cold water exposure injuries.
