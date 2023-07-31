Woman reportedly murdered in Colorado Springs at a bus stop, arrest papers share insight on what police know

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Arrest papers spanning more than two dozen pages are shedding more light on what police know about a suspected murderer.

The alleged violent act was reportedly carried out on June 23 in the 1500 block of E. Boulder St. at a bus stop. According to arrest papers, officers were called to the area just after midnight on reports of a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found the suspect only armed with a knife, so he was released. A few hours later, officers were called back after a woman was apparently shot in the head. The victim was identified as Nancy Mascarenas.

When more officers came to the scene, Gilbert Lopez Jr. allegedly tried running on foot, according to the arrest papers. He was caught soon after. Lopez Jr. explained Mascarenas was his fiance. Lopez Jr. also claimed he was hugging the victim when he heard a gunshot and she collapsed, according to the affidavit. Surveillance video did reportedly show the suspect trying to give the victim mouth-to-mouth.

Police utilized surveillance video and evidence at the scene to tie Lopez Jr. to the shooting. When the arrest papers were filed, no gun had been found yet.

Lopez Jr. was charged with first-degree murder after deliberation on July 17. Lopez Jr. was already in the El Paso County Jail at the time for a warrant from New Mexico.

Mascarenas was from Clovis, Nex Mexico, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest papers obtained by KKTV 11 News can be read below:

