Teen cycling star hit and killed by car in Colorado while training for world championship

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A rising star in the mountain biking world was hit and killed by a car while on a training ride in Boulder over the weekend.

USA Cycling, which is headquartered in Colorado Springs, confirmed the tragic news Sunday evening, stating it was doing so “with an extremely heavy heart.”

Magnus White was a Colorado native, having grown up in Boulder. He started cycling at an early age, and following a victory at the 2021 Junior 17-18 Cyclocross National Championship, he had begun competing on the international stage, with appearances on the European Cyclocross racing circuit, 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championship, and the 2023 Cyclocross World Championship under his belt. At the time of his death, he was in the final days of training for the Aug. 10 junior mountain bike world championship in Glasgow, Scotland. According to USA Cycling, this summer was the first time Magnus earned a spot on the mountain bike world championship team.

Magnus was just 17 years old.

USA Cycling’s full statement is below:

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the news that 17-year-old Magnus White has passed away in a training accident. “On Sunday, July 30th, we received the news that National Team athlete Magnus White was struck by a car on a bike ride in his home of Boulder, Colorado. White was focused on his final preparations before leaving for Glasgow, Scotland to compete in the Junior Men’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships on August 10, 2023. “White fell in love with cycling at an early age through Boulder Junior Cycling. He was a rising star in the off-road cycling scene and his passion for cycling was evident through his racing and camaraderie with his teammates and local community. He won the 2021 Junior 17-18 Cyclocross National Championships, then went on to compete with the USA Cycling National Team for a full season of European Cyclocross racing and closed out the year at the 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championship in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He proudly represented the U.S. and the Boulder community at another Cyclocross World Championships in January of 2023 in Hoogerheide. The summer of 2023 marked a new chapter for White, where he earned a spot on the Mountain Bike World Championships team. “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the White family, his teammates, friends, and the Boulder community during this incredibly difficult time. “We ride for Magnus.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Magnus’ family. To donate, click here.

