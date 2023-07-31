Suspects threaten theft victim with gun in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Suspects are on the run after stealing from a victim and then threatening them with a weapon.

The crime was reported a minute after midnight outside a business at Constitution and Powers. Police found the victim in a parking lot, who told them that after having items stolen, they had tried to get to their property back -- and one of the suspects pulled a gun on them.

Police have not said exactly how the initial theft was carried out; it’s unclear if the stolen items belonged to the victim or were taken from one of the nearby stores.

The suspects fled in a car and have not been located as of Monday afternoon. No suspect descriptions were released.

Anyone with information should contact the Colorado Springs Police Department.

