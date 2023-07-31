Suspect breaks into jewelry store at Citadel Mall overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officers are searching the Citadel Mall for a possible jewelry thief who broke into the building overnight.

The owner of one of the mall’s jewelry stores called police just after 4 a.m. after seeing a prowler roaming their shop on security video. By the time officers got on scene minutes later, the suspect had left the store -- but it wasn’t clear if he had left the mall.

A lieutenant tells 11 News that due to the size of the Citadel Mall, officers are having to methodically comb the building to make sure the suspect wasn’t hiding inside. Along with officers on the ground, police are flying drones in the mall as part of the search.

As of 6 a.m., the search was still ongoing.

The suspect description is vague; all police would release was that he was in his mid-20s dressed in a black hoodie and black pants, possibly with a slender build. It’s unknown at the time of this writing if he stole anything from the jewelry store.

We will update this article as we learn more.

