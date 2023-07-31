SHARE IF YOU CARE: Family asks for help with locating a teddy bear lost in Colorado Springs

A teddy bear was lost in Colorado Springs and a mom is hoping for help!
A teddy bear was lost in Colorado Springs and a mom is hoping for help!(Photo from the family)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:41 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Unfortunately, we can’t help everyone find missing pets or precious possessions. However, every now and then we hope the power of social media can be used for some good!

A woman named Princesa contacted KKTV 11 News asking for help locating their child’s teddy bear. The youngster is younger than two and the bear is this little one’s most prized possession.

Princesa explains the bear was likely lost at the Walmart off Venetucci on Saturday between 11:30 a.m. and noon.

The family has already checked with customer service and retraced their steps but with no luck. A photo of the missing bear is at the top of this article. Princesa explains the bear does have eyes, but they are buried under the fur.

If anyone comes across the bear and has it in their possession, please email TKeith@kktv.com so we can help reunite the stuffed teddy bear with its owner!

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berkley Avenue shooting 7/30/23
Man, dog dead in Pueblo shooting with suspect arrested in New Mexico
Police have not released what happened, but say the call came in as a domestic violence...
One dead after shelter in place in northern Colorado Springs
Firefighters can be seen climbing the tower to reach the suspect (also pictured), who sat on...
Police: Colorado car theft suspect climbs 320-foot radio tower in escape attempt
Deadly crash Fountain/Jet Wing 7/29/23
Driver dies after being hit by car that ran red light, alcohol suspected
USA Cycling announced Magnus White's death in a statement Sunday.
Teen cycling star hit and killed by car in Colorado while training for world championship

Latest News

Photo courtesy FlintCO/Great Wolf Lodge. (Media Release).
Great Wolf Lodge bringing back ‘$84 room night flash sale’ on Aug. 4
Berkley Avenue shooting 7/30/23
Man, dog dead in Pueblo shooting with suspect arrested in New Mexico
Fugitive sought.
WATCH: Fugitive sought, wanted for sexual exploitation of a child in the Pikes Peak region
Great Wolf Lodge Deal.
WATCH: Great Wolf Lodge deal being offered Aug. 4
Reported Citadel Mall robbery
WATCH: Reported burglary at a jewelry store in the Citadel Mall under investigation