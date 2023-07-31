SHARE IF YOU CARE: Family asks for help with locating a teddy bear lost in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Unfortunately, we can’t help everyone find missing pets or precious possessions. However, every now and then we hope the power of social media can be used for some good!

A woman named Princesa contacted KKTV 11 News asking for help locating their child’s teddy bear. The youngster is younger than two and the bear is this little one’s most prized possession.

Princesa explains the bear was likely lost at the Walmart off Venetucci on Saturday between 11:30 a.m. and noon.

The family has already checked with customer service and retraced their steps but with no luck. A photo of the missing bear is at the top of this article. Princesa explains the bear does have eyes, but they are buried under the fur.

If anyone comes across the bear and has it in their possession, please email TKeith@kktv.com so we can help reunite the stuffed teddy bear with its owner!

