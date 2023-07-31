Officials in Colorado react to reports President Biden is keeping U.S. Space Command HQ in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - State officials in Colorado are reacting to a report from the Associated Press that President Joe Biden is keeping U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado.

The AP cited senior U.S. officials on the decision, stating Biden was convinced by the head of Space Command, Gen. James Dickinson, who argued that moving his headquarters now would jeopardize military readiness. Former President Donald Trump had decided the headquarters should be based in Huntsville, Alabama.

“For two and a half years we’ve known any objective analysis of this basing decision would reach the same conclusion we did, that Peterson Space Force Base is the best home for Space Command. After two investigations and rigorous review by the Department of Defense, the administration has made the decision that’s in our country’s best interest,” said Sen. John Hickenlooper according to a statement sent out by his office. “Most importantly, this decision firmly rejects the idea that politics – instead of national security – should determine basing decisions central to our national security. We’re grateful to the service members and civilians who serve at Space Command, keeping us safe at the cutting edge of this new frontier.”

“This is great news for Colorado and our national security — keeping U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs is an exciting outcome for our state, military families, jobs, and businesses,” said Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. “This thoughtful and correct decision guarantees operational success for decades to come and improves our national defense. I personally advocated for Space Command to remain in Colorado with the former President and current administration. I am grateful to the strong, bipartisan coalition of leaders from across Colorado who never wavered in our commitment to keeping Space Command in our state and national defense.”

“U.S. Space Command has flawlessly executed its mission in Colorado Springs since day one, and we celebrate the decision to keep U.S. Space Command in its rightful home, where reports show U.S. Space Command can achieve Full Operational Capability faster and at a lower cost than anywhere else,” said Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera. Lt. Governor Primavera who serves as the co-chair of the Colorado Space Coalition.

More statements were shared in a joint release from the city, El Paso County and the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC:

Mayor Yemi Mobolade, City of Colorado Springs

Today’s announcement is an affirmation of what we already know. Colorado Springs is the home of space. Our City is now proud to be the permanent home of U.S. Space Command, and we are committed to its long-term success. It is clear this final decision is in the best interest of our national security and is the most responsible use of taxpayer dollars. I want to express our thanks to President Biden, and to our Colorado military delegation – Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, Congressmen Doug Lamborn and Jason Crow, Governor Jared Polis, our El Paso County Commissioners, the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC and our defense industry leadership, along with former Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers – who joined together and advocated to keep this mission in our community. Today marks the beginning of the next chapter of our city’s long and proud military history and Colorado Springs will continue to rally around and support our service members, veterans, and their families.

Stan VanderWerf, El Paso County Commissioner

I am absolutely thrilled with the decision to keep U.S. Space Command in its home in Colorado Springs. I am also pleased that the decision-makers recognized that keeping U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs is best for our nation’s taxpayers and security. This success is the result of the hard work of many organizations, elected officials, and staff members. I’d like to thank the entire Colorado delegation including Congress Doug Lamborn and Senators Bennett and Hickenlooper as well as the City of Colorado Springs, El Paso County Team and the Chamber and EDC for their hard work and collaboration.

Jessie Kimber, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC Vice President of Defense Development

As the epicenter of military space, Colorado Springs is thrilled to be named the permanent location of USSPACECOM, ending a multi-year selection process, and resulting in the best decision for national security as our country faces growing security threats from China, Russia, and other nations determined to challenge us in the space domain. As the current provisional home to USSPACECOM, Colorado Springs is the natural choice for its permanent basing with robust infrastructure in place and personnel already living in our community contributing to our region’s existing military space operations and rapidly expanding defense, space, aerospace, and cyber security industries. We are grateful for the many partners across Colorado who worked tirelessly in support of the campaign to secure the permanent basing and advocate the importance of keeping USSPACECOM in Colorado Springs and we look forward to continuing our role in supporting our country’s mission in space. We want to recognize the other regions that were working toward this same goal and acknowledge their devoted efforts in support of the Space Command mission throughout this process. We share the same passion, and the Colorado Springs region will work tirelessly with USSPACECOM to protect our skies now and well into the future.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.