Mother mourns the loss of her daughter following Fountain homicide

oslyn Teetzel’s mother has spent the last few days trying to process the impossible. She tells 11 News she would not wish what she is feeling on anyone.
By Jared Dean
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:28 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Joslyn Teetzel’s mother has spent the last few days trying to process the impossible. She tells 11 News she would not wish what she is feeling on anyone.

“You can’t pick up the phone to call her it’s just something I can’t explain it’s just so hard I would not wish this on nobody,” Joslyn’s mom Arlene Teezel said.

Drawings on a sidewalk highlight the Teetzel family. At the top one name, Joslyn. At the bottom of the driveway a simple message “justice for Joslyn.” Arlene has spent the last four days trying to process the news that she will never see her daughter alive again. She tells me every day is a struggle.

“Wake up every morning and I can’t believe she’s gone it’s just so hard,” Arlene said. “Joslyn was the sweetest soul. She was not a stranger. Nobody was a stranger to her. She had a smile for everyone.”

Arlene describes Josyln as an amazing mother, daughter, and friend. Saying everyone loved her for who she was and the sacrifices she made for her family.

“She would do anything for her kids I mean she would go without so her kids could have stuff,” Arlene said.

Thursday the Fountain Police Department arrested who they say to be her boyfriend, Miles Kirby for her death. Kirby is facing charges of first-degree murder and tampering with a body.

Joslyn leaves behind four kids, their names along with her nieces and nephews were written along her mother’s sidewalk.

“Joslyn I love you with all my heart and I wish I wish I could’ve taken you out of that situation,” Arlene said. “I’m going to miss you for the rest of my life.”

If you or a loved one are victims of domestic violence. Help is always available through Tessa’s 24/7 hotline that number is 719-633-3819.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash Fountain/Jet Wing 7/29/23
Driver dies after being hit by car that ran red light, alcohol suspected
Police have not released what happened, but say the call came in as a domestic violence...
One dead after shelter in place in northern Colorado Springs
Austin Bluffs/Barnes shooting 7/29/2023
1 shot in Colorado Springs parking lot after argument
Venetucci shooting 7/29/23
Deputies respond to shooting in El Paso County
Berkley Avenue shooting 7/30/23
Man, dog dead in Pueblo shooting

Latest News

oslyn Teetzel’s mother has spent the last few days trying to process the impossible. She tells...
Mother mourns loss of daughter after Fountain homicide
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Sunday (Recurring)
WATCH: Car theft suspect climbs radio tower, stays 12 hours after chase
The garage fire is under investigation.
WATCH: Two escape garage fire in Colorado Springs neighborhood
After a full renovation, officers are now able to ensure confidentiality and security for...
CSPD’s new Property Return Office offers residents ‘privacy’ and ‘integrity’