Mother mourns the loss of her daughter following Fountain homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Joslyn Teetzel’s mother has spent the last few days trying to process the impossible. She tells 11 News she would not wish what she is feeling on anyone.

“You can’t pick up the phone to call her it’s just something I can’t explain it’s just so hard I would not wish this on nobody,” Joslyn’s mom Arlene Teezel said.

Drawings on a sidewalk highlight the Teetzel family. At the top one name, Joslyn. At the bottom of the driveway a simple message “justice for Joslyn.” Arlene has spent the last four days trying to process the news that she will never see her daughter alive again. She tells me every day is a struggle.

“Wake up every morning and I can’t believe she’s gone it’s just so hard,” Arlene said. “Joslyn was the sweetest soul. She was not a stranger. Nobody was a stranger to her. She had a smile for everyone.”

Arlene describes Josyln as an amazing mother, daughter, and friend. Saying everyone loved her for who she was and the sacrifices she made for her family.

“She would do anything for her kids I mean she would go without so her kids could have stuff,” Arlene said.

Thursday the Fountain Police Department arrested who they say to be her boyfriend, Miles Kirby for her death. Kirby is facing charges of first-degree murder and tampering with a body.

Joslyn leaves behind four kids, their names along with her nieces and nephews were written along her mother’s sidewalk.

“Joslyn I love you with all my heart and I wish I wish I could’ve taken you out of that situation,” Arlene said. “I’m going to miss you for the rest of my life.”

If you or a loved one are victims of domestic violence. Help is always available through Tessa’s 24/7 hotline that number is 719-633-3819.

