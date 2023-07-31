Monday’s Most Wanted: July 31

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man accused of sex crimes against a child is among this week’s “Most Wanted.”

Thirty-one-year-old Joshua Griffin-Kohn faces several charges, including second-degree assault involving strangulation, third-degree assault, felony menacing and false imprisonment. He’s described as a white male standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 220 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Sixty-year-old Steven Hager is wanted on five counts of violation of protection order, as well as charges of stalking, harassment, and retaliation against witness/victim. He’s described as 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Javier Marquez-Avila, 20, is accused of second-degree assault involving strangulation, harassment, child abuse and driving under restraint. He’s described as 5-foot-8 and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and is a white male.

Charles Standridge, 39, faces a slew of charges, including stalking, first-degree trespassing, harassment, false imprisonment, second-degree tampering, careless driving resulting in injury, driving under restraint, and a pair of drug charges. He is white, 5-foot-10, 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Forty-one-year-old Tanner Windle is accused of sexually exploitation of a child, criminal mischief and violating his parole. Windle is a white male, is 6 feet tall and weighs 177 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Tony Rising Eagle Ponce is accused of criminal mischief, harassment, second-degree assault, motor vehicle theft, and flight/escape. He is an American Indian male with black hair and hazel eyes, weighs 216 pounds, and is 6 feet tall.

Javonte Thomas, 25, is accused of robbery, second-degree assault, harassment, second-degree trespass and theft. Thomas is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes and is 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds.

Christopher King, 33, is accused of second-degree assault involving strangulation, third-degree assault and violation of a protection order. He’s described as a 5-foot-9 Black male weighing 176 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.