Great Wolf Lodge bringing back ‘$84 room night flash sale’ on Aug. 4

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Great Wolf Lodge is bringing back a one-day deal this week!

The hotel and water park chain is calling it their “$84 room night flash sale” in honor of 8/4 Day!

On Aug. 4, rates will drop to a starting price of $84 per night, however, that doesn’t include taxes and fees when using the promo code “84DEGREES.”

“Family getaways are precious, and many families are delaying travel plans due to sky-rocketing costs, which is why we decided to bring back our signature 84-degree, $84 room night flash sale and help families preserve that cherished experience of getting away,” shared Alan Genin, Chief Commercial Officer for Great Wolf Resorts. “With unlimited access to our indoor water park and family-friendly entertainment offerings included with an overnight stay, a getaway to Great Wolf Lodge is already a tremendous value. This year, we expanded our special $84 room night offer and extended it to include stays through mid-December, allowing families more opportunities to take advantage of this incredible deal and enjoy some quality time together at our resorts.”

DETAILS:

8/4 Day Sale (NON-REFUNDABLE)

Offer: Rates start at $84 per night (not including taxes and resort fees) for Sunday - Thursday (non-refundable rate)

Stay Dates: 8/4/2023 - 12/23/23

Booking Dates: 8/4/23 only

Promo Code: 84DEGREES

Blackout Dates: Rate not valid Friday-Saturday or during bank or school holiday periods (i.e., Labor Day, Columbus Day, etc.). Varies based on resort location.

From Great Wolf Lodge:

Offer valid at Great Wolf Lodge U.S. locations on select stay dates during the above window. Valid per night for single or multiple-night stays, must be mentioned at time of reservation and based on 2023 standard rates. Limited number of rooms available for each date. May not be valid during weekends or holiday and blackout periods or combined with any other discount or promotional offers. Offer based on 4 guests per room and may be terminated at any time without notice. Must have one individual 21 years of age or older staying in each room. Offer is not redeemable for cash. Limited suite style availability on select dates. Must stay by date listed above for offer to apply. Discount may vary by date.

