Fewer bus routes, new stops for one of Colorado Springs’ largest school districts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Believe it or not, school is almost back in session and students and parents are getting ready.

For families in District 11, new bus stop locations are being assigned.

Leaders say, it’s largely because of the ongoing bus driver shortage.

“Depending on where they are, they may have to walk a little bit more to get to their bus stop,” said District 11 Spokesperson Devra Ashby. “We have consolidated our routes as best as we can so that we can be more on time in the mornings and the afternoons because instructional time is very important.”

There are eight fewer routes going into the 2023-2024 academic year. Last year, there were 66 routes and this year there will be 58, according to District 11 data.

Leaders say no one neighborhood should be impacted more than another because distance standards between a student’s home and their bus stop remain the same. For elementary, that’s one mile. For middle school, the distance between home and the bus stop will not exceed 1.5 miles. For high school, that distance is two miles.

Another factor in the change has to do with contracted drivers. In the 2022-2023 school year, D11 leaders say they started using contracted, vetted drivers to help make ends meet with driving kids to school. Those drivers also had their cars, SUV’s, and vans checked to meet safety standards, leaders say.

“We have two contracted agents who are helping us with transportation. It’s primarily for those students who are in pockets where there’s only a couple in each neighborhood and it doesn’t make sense to send a large school bus into that neighborhood. That helps those larger school buses hit the neighborhoods where there are more students getting on the bus so that we can make more efficient routes.”

Click here to use D11′s interactive map for bus route information. Just enter in the student’s registered address in the lower left corner to see where their bus stop is.

Ashby says all families should receive their child’s up-to-date bus stop information in coming days, along with other back to school documents.

