Police: Colorado car theft suspect climbs 320-foot radio tower in escape attempt

Firefighters can be seen climbing the tower to reach the suspect (also pictured), who sat on top of the radio tower for more than 12 hours.(Thornton Police Department via CBS Denver)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
THORNTON, Colo. (KKTV) - A car theft suspect went to great heights to try to flee law enforcement.

Thornton police say he scaled a more than 300-foot-tall radio tower while running away from officers Friday morning.

The episode started at exactly 7 a.m. when Thornton officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of East 100th Avenue on a stolen car. While officers were investigating, police say the suspect returned to the scene of the crime.

“Police attempted to contact the man ... but he quickly ran on foot from the area and out of sight,” the Thornton Police Department said in a news release on the incident.

As officers searched the area, they saw the suspect jump over a security fence and run towards the radio tower. As police watched, the man started to climb.

“Police ordered him to stop, but he continued climbing, eventually reaching the top of the 320-foot tower.”

The suspect remained perched on the tower for more than 12 hours, while crisis negotiators with the Thornton Police Department tried to coax him off the tower.

Finally, Thornton firefighters climbed up and brought the suspect down. He was transported to the hospital for an evaluation and has been identified by police as 36-year-old Julian Fernandez. The police department said several agencies assisted in the incident and thanked them in a social media post:

