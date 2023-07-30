No one inside home during Colorado Springs garage fire

Cabin Creek Drive fire 7/30/23
Cabin Creek Drive fire 7/30/23(KKTV/Vernon Jewell)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:06 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire is under investigation in Colorado Springs.

Just after 5 a. m. Sunday, firefighters responded to Cabin Creek Drive, near Dublin and Austin Bluffs to a garage fire. Nobody was inside the home at the time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Firefighters did not release any further information Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

