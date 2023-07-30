Man dead, dog wounded in Pueblo shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A homicide is under investigation in southern Colorado.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, Pueblo police responded to Berkley Avenue, near the Colorado State Fairgrounds, to a shooting. A man was found dead, and a dog was wounded.

A suspect has been identified in this case, but police did not release any further information. The victim has also not yet been publicly identified.

This is the 17th homicide investigation in Pueblo in 2023.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Joe Cardona at (719) 553-3385. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

