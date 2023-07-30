‘Let’s work together’: State legislators speak with voters on future of El Paso County district

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County legislators are speaking with voters about the 2023 legislative session and the district’s future.

State Senator Tony Exum, Representative Regina English, and Representative Stephanie Vigil said these in-person town hall events are crucial to being transparent and open with their district. The legislators said they plan on keeping up these meetings.

“It’s just really cool to see that El Paso county is changing,” Amanda Ford, Colorado Springs resident, said. “10 to 15 years ago, we wouldn’t have had a town hall with Democratic representatives, and now we have had four, so I think that’s really cool.”

“I believe every topic we discussed today was important,” Representative Regina English, District 17, said. “And I really believe that it’s important to hear the voice of the people in our constituents because I spoke about collaborative decision making, and that’s how we make collaborative decisions, impactful decisions.”

Many people came out to hear this year’s session recap and voice their opinions on what needs to happen in future sessions.

“I would love to see the land use bill come back,” Ford said. “I would love to see some of the affordable housing projects, and bills that are wrapped in with the land use bill, Continuing to safeguard, reproductive rights as well as gender-affirming care in Colorado.”

“We know that we don’t have all the answers,” Representative English said. “We know that we need to be intentional about leaning into the community to say, ‘Hey, how should we be saying this? What should we be doing?’ Let’s work together.”

Ford is a young teacher who said this town hall made her feel heard and seen.

“I think young people need to come out and support candidates like Representative Vigil,” Ford said. “Who is advocating for youth interest to make sure that we have a future with clean air, clean water, and that our children are safe and have access to like good equitable, public education.”

For an hour and a half, Colorado Springs residents asked about the future of affordable housing, zoning, education, and infrastructure.

The town hall also addressed questions and clarifications over previously passed bills during the 2023 legislative session.

“I think there are just so many different layers to our government structure in this country that it does make it confusing sometimes for people,” Representative Stephanie Vigil, District 16, said. “And I’m always trying to find ways that I can communicate that to folks without it being overwhelming. Because there are some things that you want to contact me about because I could run a bill, and there are some things that if you want it to change, you got to go to City Hall because that’s who makes that decision.”

Representative Vigil said she plans to bring back a suicide prevention bill and a victim’s rights bill focused explicitly on Club Q survivors. But she also said the upcoming legislative session will focus on the people’s concerns and needs.

“Colorado Springs has this really great ability for people to come together and work in common cause,” Representative Vigil said.

One Colorado Springs resident said town halls like this one are essential.

“I think it’s extremely important to have a meeting or a congregation of constituents and elected officials so that they can hear for themselves,” Queen Esther, Intern for Representative Regina English, said. “They are able to get a firsthand account of what is going on in the community. The constituents are the eyes and the ears.”

The state legislature will convene in January next year.

“We will make a lot of progress,” Queen Esther said. “I do have faith in Representative English. She is one in 1 million. She is very passionate about hearing voices, and you know, hearing from her constituents, going out there on the Capitol, and going toe to toe if she has to.”

“You should be able to send somebody to the state legislature who knows the needs of your community and not just some random person,” Representative Vigil said. “And that’s why it’s so important for people to show up for everything and every election. Anytime you have an opportunity to have a voice, use it.”

But in the meantime, Representatives Vigil, English, and Senator Exum are encouraging people in their districts to reach out.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.