Five people shot in Michigan

Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early...
Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early Sunday morning(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 5:27 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Five people were shot in Lansing, Michigan, WILX reports.

Lansing Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of W. Holmes Road around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a large crowd of people and multiple shooting victims.

The Lansing Fire Department responded to treat and transport several of the victims to a local hospital. Due to the size of the crowd, the Lansing Police Department requested assistance from neighboring jurisdictions.

Five shooting victims were identified ranging in age from 16 to 26 years old. Two of the victims are listed in critical condition.

Police detained several suspects and recovered multiple firearms from the scene.

This is an active investigation and Lansing Police Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are at the scene working to determine the events which led up to the shootings.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash Fountain/Jet Wing 7/29/23
Driver dies after being hit by car that ran red light, alcohol suspected
Police have not released what happened, but say the call came in as a domestic violence...
One dead after shelter in place in northern Colorado Springs
Austin Bluffs/Barnes shooting 7/29/2023
1 shot in Colorado Springs parking lot after argument
Venetucci shooting 7/29/23
Deputies respond to shooting in El Paso County
Police are looking for the parents or guardians of "SJ" after he was found alone in Fountain.
Police locate parents of child found in Fountain

Latest News

FILE - UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Atlanta, as a national...
Consumer demand for speed and convenience drives labor unrest among workers in Hollywood and at UPS
Colorado Springs martial arts studio offers free classes in light of recent attacks
Colorado Springs martial arts studio hosting free self defense classes in response to recent attacks
To help people become more aware and be better prepared against these types of attacks- the...
Martial arts studio offering free self defense classes in light of recent attacks
El Paso County legislators are speaking with voters about the 2023 legislative session and the...
‘Let’s work together’: State legislators speak with voters on future of El Paso County district