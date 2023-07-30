CSPD’s new Property Return Office offers residents ‘privacy’ and ‘integrity’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - For years, the Colorado Springs Police Department has lacked privacy for their Property Return Office.

Previously located in the basement of the Police Operations Center, the return of personal items was completed in the station lobby, making privacy and safety nonexistent.

The department’s new property return office is located less than a mile from the Colorado Springs Police Headquarters at the old quartermaster facility on 224 E. Rio Grande Street.

After a full renovation, officers can now ensure confidentiality and security for sensitive cases.

The Property Return Office handles everything from previous evidence to lost items.

“But then it can also be items that have now been released from criminal cases,” Baker said. “So when we got a release from the District Attorney’s Office, the city attorney’s office, everything is good on our end to release items. We will be releasing items that were previously submitted as evidence.”

But police told 11 News they needed a private space for grieving families who may have lost a loved one in a homicide, car crash, or suicide. They said this new location makes privacy to go through the items possible.

“This new building is really important to our citizens because it gives them the opportunity to have some privacy and some integrity when they are coming to collect items,” Stephanie Baker, CSPD Evidence Unit Supervisor, said.

But it’s not just about privacy; it’s also about security.

“And we just released their things to them through a window and into a lobby full of people,” Baker said. “So, there was no privacy, and there was no security. So, if we were giving people money or anything like that, there was no security to that for them either, and it felt just really impersonal.”

Police told me they currently have more than five thousand pieces of evidence in property. Of that, they return three to five hundred items to community members every month.

Those found items can include anything from wallets to guns.

To find the owners, police go through case files for contact information and check jail records.

“We do have parameters and expectations that we have to follow to try and find the rightful owners,” Baker said.

Police said they are excited about the extra security and efficiency the new space adds to the process of retrieving found personal property or returned evidence previously used in a criminal case.

“All three walls are bullet-resistant drywall from floor to ceiling, and then the bullet-resistant glass,” Baker said. “So what this has allowed us to do is be more efficient in our firearms return process. Previously, we did do that over here when it was not as secure; it was just a big desk here. And it required other resources through the PD, so we had to utilize officers, our duty desk officers, IA sergeants.”

The Colorado Springs Police Department also said any lost items from the airport also goes to their department.

They said they hold all items for 60 days, but after that, items are donated to the Salvation Army and local missions.

