Colorado Springs martial arts studio hosting free self defense classes in response to recent attacks

To help people become more aware and be better prepared against these types of attacks- the martial art studio is offering free classes.
By Jared Dean
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:28 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - To help people become more aware and be better prepared against these types of attacks- the martial art studio is offering free classes on what they are calling reality-based self-defense.

”I wish we lived in the world we didn’t have to prepare. We wish we live in a world where we could go out and enjoy our activities and know that we’re gonna be safe but that’s not the world we live in,” co-owner of Calvary Family Martial Arts Heather Costley said.

Instructors at CFMA and fitness say their classes prepare the public on everyday defense using a number of different techniques and practices to best defend themselves against an attacker.

“You always want to be prepared and not paranoid,” lead instructor Jacob Costley said. “The unfortunate thing is a lot of people. We have a lot of calls of people calling us after the fact.”

Earlier this week 11news reported that a woman was attacked by a man who broke into her home by taking the air conditioning unit out of her window. Police say it happened near the Patty Jewett Golf Course.

“The best thing that I can tell you is to make sure you always that your doors are locked, mini air conditioning units have systems built-in to them to secure them into the window frame so they can’t be easily removed,” Colorado Springs Public Information Officer Lieutenant Pamela Castro said.

The victim of that attack was able to get away from the suspect. But Costley says it is important to be prepared for anything.

“It’s sad that we live in a world where we are not safe in our own homes. We are not safe hiking out on the trails with our loved ones, but we have to be prepared because we know we can’t choose without the attacker he’s going to do but we can control the outcome,” Costley said.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

