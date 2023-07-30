2 boys missing from Denver area, considered endangered

Both boys were reported missing on the night of July 29, 2023. Nalias, right, is from Colorado...
Both boys were reported missing on the night of July 29, 2023. Nalias, right, is from Colorado Springs and does not know the Denver metro area well.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:59 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado law enforcement need your help finding two missing boys.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says Nalias Tafoya and Daemon McInvale ran away from their youth treatment facility late Saturday night. Nalias is only 11 years old, and Daemon, 13, so law enforcement is worried about their well-being. The boys are considered endangered.

Nalias is described as 5-foot-3 and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with dark-colored track pants and black and white Nikes. He is Indigenous and is affiliated with the Apache tribe.

Daemon is a white male, 4-foot-5 and 88 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a dark blue shirt with dark blue pants and red shoes Saturday night.

The boys live at Shiloh House in Littleton. Nalias is originally from Colorado Springs and is not familiar with the Denver metro area, according to law enforcement.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office right away at 303-271-0211.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash Fountain/Jet Wing 7/29/23
Driver dies after being hit by car that ran red light, alcohol suspected
Police have not released what happened, but say the call came in as a domestic violence...
One dead after shelter in place in northern Colorado Springs
Austin Bluffs/Barnes shooting 7/29/2023
1 shot in Colorado Springs parking lot after argument
Venetucci shooting 7/29/23
Deputies respond to shooting in El Paso County
Police are looking for the parents or guardians of "SJ" after he was found alone in Fountain.
Police locate parents of child found in Fountain

Latest News

Stormy weather increasing this week
Storms possible this afternoon and evening
KKTV 11 News This Morning (Recurring 9:30 a.m. Sunday)
Man dead, dog wounded in Pueblo shooting
Stormy weather increasing this week
Stormy weather increasing this week
Cabin Creek Drive fire 7/30/23
2 escape home during Colorado Springs garage fire