2 boys missing from Denver area, considered endangered

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado law enforcement need your help finding two missing boys.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says Nalias Tafoya and Daemon McInvale ran away from their youth treatment facility late Saturday night. Nalias is only 11 years old, and Daemon, 13, so law enforcement is worried about their well-being. The boys are considered endangered.

Nalias is described as 5-foot-3 and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with dark-colored track pants and black and white Nikes. He is Indigenous and is affiliated with the Apache tribe.

Daemon is a white male, 4-foot-5 and 88 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a dark blue shirt with dark blue pants and red shoes Saturday night.

The boys live at Shiloh House in Littleton. Nalias is originally from Colorado Springs and is not familiar with the Denver metro area, according to law enforcement.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office right away at 303-271-0211.

