Driver dies after being hit by car that ran red light, alcohol suspected

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly crash is under investigation in southern Colorado.

Just after midnight Saturday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Jet Wing and Fountain to a two-car crash. Police say a SUV traveling westbound on Fountain ran a red light and hit a car traveling southbound on Jet Wing. The driver of the car died on scene, but has not been publicly identified yet.

Police say the SUV driver was arrested. Alcohol and speed are believed to have been factors in this crash.

We will update this article as we learn more.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on a scene of a critical vehicle accident at Fountain Bl and Jet Wing Dr. Use alternate routes as East bound Fountain will be closed for an unknown time. pic.twitter.com/qNbnhlZEAn — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 29, 2023

