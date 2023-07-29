Deputies responding to shooting in El Paso County

El Paso County, Colo. (KKTV) - There is a large law enforcement presence near South Academy and I-25 Friday night, where deputies are investigating a shooting.

Few details have been released about the investigation. It’s happening in the 4200 block of Venetucci Blvd.

@EPCSheriff deputies are investigating a shooting in the 4200 block of Venetucci Boulevard in unincorporated El Paso County. Please stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/7eG6cHP59l — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) July 29, 2023

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the area.

KKTV has a crew at the scene. This article will be updated with more details.

