Deputies responding to shooting in El Paso County
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:10 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
El Paso County, Colo. (KKTV) - There is a large law enforcement presence near South Academy and I-25 Friday night, where deputies are investigating a shooting.
Few details have been released about the investigation. It’s happening in the 4200 block of Venetucci Blvd.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the area.
KKTV has a crew at the scene. This article will be updated with more details.
Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.