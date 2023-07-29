Colorado Springs police respond to shots fired at apartments, call for shelter in place

Breaking News Alert.
Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 2:55 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police asked people to shelter because of what they called a suspicious incident Saturday afternoon.

This is on north Chestnut street, just south of the I-25 and Garden of the Gods exit. The alert came from Peak Alerts.

Police said they got a call of shots fired in the area. They told 11 News they were working to make contact with the suspect, but they said they did not consider the situation a stand-off.

Besides a few units of residence directly surrounding where the gunshots came from, police said there were no calls for evacuations.

They asked everyone in the area to stay indoors, lock and stay away from doors and windows, and stay out of the area until further notice.

This is a developing situation and we will update this article as we get more information.

