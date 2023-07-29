12,000 backpacks given away for free to help families in need

The Backpack Bash will run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. today and next Saturday, August 5th. The locations are included inside of the article.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:35 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Kids have a chance to get a backpack full of supplies from Saturday’s Backpack Bash.

With the help from 11 News viewers, COSILoveYou was able to collect 12,000 backpacks for children that need them. There are four locations across our area to get the backpacks:

  • Southeast – Panorama Park – 4540 Fenton Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80916
  • East – Vista Ridge High School – 6888 Black Forest Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
  • Widefield – Grand Mountain School – 11060 Fontaine Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80925
  • Fountain – Fountain YMCA – 326 West Alabama Ave

The Backpack Bash will run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday. Organizers are asking you not to arrive earlier than 9:00 a.m. to avoid traffic backups. Organizers tell 11 News this will help families as they kids go back to school in the next few weeks.

“We all know the economy is a little bit tight,” said Stu Davis, Executive Director, COSILoveYou. “There’s a lot of families that is struggling to decide between the rent, the light bill and putting food on the table.”

For families that aren’t signed up, it’s not too late. You will just need to provide information as you arrive.

There will be another Backpack Bash on Saturday, August 5th. The locations are as follows:

  • Monument – Woodmen Valley Chapel: Monument Campus – 1681 Wagon Bow Way, Colorado Springs, CO 80132
  • Central – Doherty High School – 4515 Barnes Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80917
  • Downtown – Hillside Community Center – 925 S Institute St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

For full details, click here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Woman reportedly attacked by a stranger in her Colorado Springs home while his pants were down, search for suspect underway
Woman seriously injured after car she was put in was hit by a train.
Colorado officer who put woman in car hit by train found guilty of most charges
Police are looking for the parents or guardians of "SJ" after he was found alone in Fountain.
Police locate parents of child found in Fountain
Police presence at a home on Mount View Lane in Fountain on Wednesday. Miles Kirby was arrested...
Suspect arrested for the murder of a 29-year-old Fountain mother
The scene on Motor City Drive late on the night of July 26, 2023.
Fire breaks out at Colorado Springs car dealership

Latest News

Storm chances increase later next week
Another stormy afternoon Saturday
Austin Bluffs/Barnes shooting 7/29/2023
1 shot in Colorado Springs parking lot after argument
Deadly crash Fountain/Jet Wing 7/29/23
Driver dies after being hit by car that ran red light, alcohol suspected
Venetucci shooting 7/29/23
Deputies respond to shooting in El Paso County