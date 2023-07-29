12,000 backpacks given away for free to help families in need

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Kids have a chance to get a backpack full of supplies from Saturday’s Backpack Bash.

With the help from 11 News viewers, COSILoveYou was able to collect 12,000 backpacks for children that need them. There are four locations across our area to get the backpacks:

Southeast – Panorama Park – 4540 Fenton Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80916

East – Vista Ridge High School – 6888 Black Forest Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80923

Widefield – Grand Mountain School – 11060 Fontaine Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80925

Fountain – Fountain YMCA – 326 West Alabama Ave

The Backpack Bash will run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday. Organizers are asking you not to arrive earlier than 9:00 a.m. to avoid traffic backups. Organizers tell 11 News this will help families as they kids go back to school in the next few weeks.

“We all know the economy is a little bit tight,” said Stu Davis, Executive Director, COSILoveYou. “There’s a lot of families that is struggling to decide between the rent, the light bill and putting food on the table.”

For families that aren’t signed up, it’s not too late. You will just need to provide information as you arrive.

There will be another Backpack Bash on Saturday, August 5th. The locations are as follows:

Monument – Woodmen Valley Chapel: Monument Campus – 1681 Wagon Bow Way, Colorado Springs, CO 80132

Central – Doherty High School – 4515 Barnes Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80917

Downtown – Hillside Community Center – 925 S Institute St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

