1 shot in Colorado Springs parking lot after argument
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:15 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting is under investigation in southern Colorado.
Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a parking lot near Austin Bluffs and Barnes and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
Police tell 11 News this started as a verbal argument during a car club meeting. No one has been arrested as of Saturday morning.
We will update this article as we learn more.
Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.