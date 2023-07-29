1 shot in Colorado Springs parking lot after argument

Austin Bluffs/Barnes shooting 7/29/2023
Austin Bluffs/Barnes shooting 7/29/2023(KKTV/Vernon Jewell)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:15 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting is under investigation in southern Colorado.

Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a parking lot near Austin Bluffs and Barnes and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police tell 11 News this started as a verbal argument during a car club meeting. No one has been arrested as of Saturday morning.

We will update this article as we learn more.

