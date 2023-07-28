Woman reportedly attacked by a stranger in her Colorado Springs home while his pants were down, search for suspect underway

By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:17 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An unsettling investigation is underway in Colorado Springs after a man reportedly entered a woman’s home and attacked her while his pants were down.

Very few details were available last time this article was updated, but police say the incident happened on Thursday at about 11:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of Custer Avenue. The neighborhood is south of the Patty Jewett Golf Course.

“A female occupant reported that a male entered her bedroom window by removing an air conditioning unit. His pants were down when he entered the bedroom,” part of a police crime blotter entry reads. “He physically attacked her and tried to pull her out the window before fleeing the scene. He has not been identified at this time.”

No other suspect information was available.

Anyone with details that could help police is asked to call 719-444-7000.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

