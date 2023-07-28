Suspect arrested for the murder of a 29-year-old Fountain mother

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) -Police say Miles Kirby is accused of killing his girlfriend and the mother of his children. Only 11 News was on the scene, as police began their investigation at a home on the south end of Fountain. That’s where they say the victim was found.

Police are calling the victim’s death tragic and unnecessary. People who live along this street.. And interacted with the victim and her family say the same thing.

“It’s shocking you just don’t expect it in a quiet neighborhood like this one,” neighbor Jeremy Jordan said.

Jordan watched as police responded to this neighborhood in Fountain. Police say the initial call was for a woman who was not conscious and not breathing.

“I was really surprised that something looked like tragic had happened because usually when there’s something that goes on do you say just a couple of cars police cars maybe a disturbance or something like that,” neighbor Bryan Frawley said.

Police now say they found 29-year-old Joslyn Teetzel dead at the home. Kirby, Kirby was arrested today and is facing a charge of first-degree murder. According to Fountain Police, the two had kids together.

“I feel bad for the kid those kids you know they’ve lost both her parents of the steel and that’s what’s sad really sad,” Jordan said.

Fountain Police haven’t said exactly what they believe happened, but in a news release also say they’re extremely saddened.

“They’re good people they were good people,” neighbor Lillian Nowak said.

Kirby is being held in the El Paso County Jail. He’s also facing a charge of tampering with a body.

If you or a loved one are victims of domestic violence. Help is always available through Tessa’s 24/7 hotline that number is 719-633-3819.

