Police locate parents of child found in Fountain

Police are looking for the parents or guardians of "SJ" after he was found alone in Fountain.
By Lauren Watson
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:56 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: SJ’s parents have been located!

Fountain Police shared to social media at 6:10 p.m. Friday that SJ’s parents had been found.

“Thank you to all of you for your help!” Police said in their post. “We know we can always count on you to help your community out especially during situations like this!”

PREVIOUS: Police in Fountain are asking for the public’s help after locating a child alone on Friday.

“He is enjoying hanging out with the police officers and fire fighters,” a release sent out by Fountain Police on Friday just after 5:30 p.m. read, “but we really need your help to find who he belongs to.”

According to police, the child said his name is SJ. He was found in the area of Campground Drive and Jimmy Camp Drive. His photo is at the top of this article.

Police ask that if you recognize him or know where his parents or guardians are, call the El Paso County Communications Center at 719-390-5555.

