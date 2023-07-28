‘I’ve just been able to really embrace what I’ve been diagnosed with’: Colorado Springs woman with diabetes finishes as finalist at Miss Colorado USA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs woman with diabetes is sharing her story after placing as a finalist at this year’s Miss Colorado USA pageant.

Tiana Cooks was diagnosed with diabetes at 17, and she told 11 News she hasn’t let her diagnosis hold her back.

“As I’ve grown, I’ve learned that diabetes is really such a motivator for me,” Cook said. “It motivates me to step out and do new things, especially because a lot of times people that have chronic diseases sometimes don’t think that they’re capable of competing in pageants or running marathons.”

Cook placed first runner-up at the statewide pageant, a position she said means so much to her because of what it allows her to represent.

“Growing up, I didn’t really see a whole lot of representation on stages like this,” Cook said. “When I would watch pageantry, I didn’t see a lot of people that look like me, and so it just shows that, you know, with a chronic disease, with the brown curly hair that I was blessed with, I was worthy of being on that stage and in that position to take first runner-up.”

She said she hopes it shows younger girls who may face the same challenges as her or who may look like her that they shouldn’t allow those things to hold them back.

“I’ve just been able to really embrace what I’ve been diagnosed with, and, especially as, like, a Black woman that has diabetes,” Cook said, “and I just hope that other girls also see themselves represented in me when I step out on a stage and I’m wearing-- confidently wearing-- my continuous glucose monitor.”

