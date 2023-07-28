I do ... take this dress! Colorado Springs bridal boutique helps 1st responders get free wedding gowns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Amy Johnson is counting the days until she marries her college sweetheart.

“I spent the whole semester sitting next to him, looking at him, trying to get him to talk to me, and the last day of class, I literally freaked out and was like, ‘Do you want to go get beer today?’ and then we spent seven hours at the bar!”

Seven hours and four years later, they got engaged at Disney World.

“I could tell he kind of wanted to do it -- we were walking around, walking around, and he was fidgeting with his pocket, and then he finally found this well on the back side, kind of hidden away from people because I think he was nervous. He proposed at Cinderella’s well,” Johnson said.

And since then, like any other bride-to-be, Johnson has been searching for *the* dress. And she found it this week – with the help of Brides Across America and Something New Boutique.

Brides Across America is, as its name suggests, a national non-profit that collects donated wedding dresses and then teams up with stores like Something New here in Colorado Springs to gift these dresses to military and first responder brides for free. Johnson qualifies three times over: she is about to start a job as a 911 dispatcher and is marrying a police officer who is also a veteran.

“Here at Something New, living in a military community, we’ve always given back to our community. Every purchase of a dress here gives back to our community, but we were looking for a way to bless our military and first responders specifically, so when we found Brides Across America, we were instantly a match and knew we wanted to host them here in our store,” customer service manager Sophia Burgo told 11 News when asked how the shop got involved.

This is the fifth year Something New Boutique has hosted a Brides Across America event -- and they are the only bridal store in Colorado that does so.

“[Brides Across America] will bring the dresses to stores like us that are willing to volunteer and host and serve, and so that way we can really just bless our military and thank them for all the service they’ve given us too,” Burgo said. “... We have a huge variety of brides coming in! We have girls roadtripping from out of state, we have brides from right here in our town a couple miles away -- it reaches a lot of girls, and we’re happy that we can be the hub to host this event for them.”

“I found out through a friend online, and I did a lot of research looking for a specific location that did it, and this happened to be the one in Colorado,” Johnson, who lives in Adams County, said.

When “Operation Wedding Gown” commenced Wednesday morning, the store had about 70 donated dresses for the roughly two dozen brides to choose from. The brides at Wednesday’s event all had first responder backgrounds.

And there in Something New, Johnson fell in love for the second time.

“When I got that dress on, I felt like I could see myself next to my future husband and him just glowing and beaming at me,” she said of her chosen wedding gown.

“It’s probably one of the biggest moments up until the wedding day. Besides engagement and wedding day, finding that dress is really that peak in between. And so helping them have that moment, have that memory, is really special here,” Burgo said.

Of Brides Across America, Johnson said it means a lot to have a program recognizing the work of first responders.

“It’s really nice, because a lot of first responders get kind of a negative impact from the community, and I understand why in some aspects, but they do deal with so much and they really are there to help us, so it’s kind of nice to have that experience that someone values what they’re doing in the field.”

Now, with a dress in hand, the next stop is the altar.

“I think getting this dress -- it’s a step to the future. Again, kind of going back on that someone caring about first responders. It just feels good to be a part of a community that wants to support us, but now I get to kind of move forward with my future husband and get to live through that and remember this experience as we continue in our jobs.”

If you want to take part in Brides Across America, either as a bride-to-be or a one-time bride who’d like to pass on your wedding dress, click here for information.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.