Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard deactivating after decades of service

Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard will wave goodbye in 2024.
Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard will wave goodbye in 2024.
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:06 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fort Carson confirmed to 11 News they were deactivating their Mounted Color Guard after decades of service.

In a statement to 11 News, For Carson Officials said:

“Fort Carson leaders made the decision to deactivate the Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard. While the Mounted Color Guard has a long and distinguished history of serving both Fort Carson and communities throughout the region, it has become fiscally prohibitive to maintain this operation under current funding. The unit is currently in the process of drawing down and finding suitable homes for the equids who have honorably served. January 2024 is the official deactivation date for the unit.”

The Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard has proudly served the military community by participating in more than 200 events every year for the last 6 decades including parades, retirements, rodeos, and military ceremonies.

