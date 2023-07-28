Colorado sheriff’s office releases bodycam footage of man tased, hit by vehicle

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office released a video Wednesday detailing a critical incident from February where a suspect was tased and then hit by a vehicle. That suspect died shortly after. Body camera footage of the incident was also shared.

The full video from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office can be viewed at the top of this article. WARNING: The footage is not graphic, but it may be disturbing to some viewers.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, this comes after a recent ruling by the D.A. that the deputy was justified in his actions

Officials said the suspect, Brent Thompson, was stopped back in February while driving a vehicle with an expired registration and gave deputies a false identity.

In the footage, Thompson runs from deputies when he is told he is going to be arrested, he is chased, and he is ultimately tased by a deputy while he is in the roadway. The video cuts off just before a passing vehicle strikes him.

According to deputies, lifesaving measures were immediately attempted, but Thompson was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Officials said the 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team investigated and found a firearm and drug paraphernalia had been recovered from Mr. Thompson’s vehicle. According to the sheriff’s office, the Coroner and a third party toxicology report also found fentanyl, methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics in Thompson’s system at the time of his death.

The full statement from the Larimer County Sheriff and the D.A.’s conclusion letter can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.