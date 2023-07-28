Colorado officer who put woman in car hit by train found guilty of most charges

By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:37 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado officer who put a handcuffed woman in a parked police car that was hit by a train was found guilty of most of the charges she was facing on Friday.

The incident happened in Weld County during a traffic stop on Sept. 16, 2022. The officer, Jordan Steinke, says she didn’t realize the patrol car was on the track, according to her defense team.

Platteville Sgt. Pablo Vasquez pulled Rios over for alleged road rage, according to a lawsuit filed. Fort Lupton Officer Steinke cuffed her and put her in the back seat of the car parked on the train tracks.

The woman taken into custody who was in the car that was hit by a train suffered serious injuries including a traumatic brain injury. She was identified as Yareni Rios-Gonzalez. Rio-Gonzalez was arrested after a driver reported that she pointed a gun at him during a road rage incident and later pleaded no contest to misdemeanor menancing, one of her lawyers, Chris Ponce, said according to the Associated Press.

Play/Pause VideoMute/Unmute Video

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, Steinke was found guilty of reckless endangerment and assault, both misdemeanor charges. Steinke was found not guilty on the attempted manslaughter charge. The judge, Timothy Kerns, decided the verdicts because Steinke waived her right to a jury trial.

Vazquez is also facing multiple charges as his case is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Motor City Drive late on the night of July 26, 2023.
Fire breaks out at Colorado Springs car dealership
AMBER Alert issued in Colorado 7/26/23. Update on 7/27, one suspect arrested while child and...
AMBER ALERT: Baby reportedly taken in Colorado safely located
Colorado attorney general visits Colorado Springs to discuss possible grocery chain merger
Attorney General visits Colorado Springs to discuss possible grocery chain merger
Authorities in Colorado have issued an Amber Alert for missing 2-month-old Elsy Aardolino.
Colorado sheriff’s office provides update on AMBER Alert after baby safely located
Police presence at a home on Mount View Lane in Fountain on Wednesday. Miles Kirby was arrested...
Suspect arrested in death of Fountain woman

Latest News

Amy Johnson and her husband-to-be
I do ... take this dress! Colorado Springs bridal boutique helps 1st responders get free wedding gowns
Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard will wave goodbye in 2024.
Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard deactivating after decades of service
A major announcement from Fort Carson about their Mounted Color Guard.
WATCH: Fort Carson dismantles Mounted Color Guard
Nikolaus Bennet
UPDATE: Missing Palmer Lake man found and is safe