Colorado officer who put woman in car hit by train found guilty of most charges

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado officer who put a handcuffed woman in a parked police car that was hit by a train was found guilty of most of the charges she was facing on Friday.

The incident happened in Weld County during a traffic stop on Sept. 16, 2022. The officer, Jordan Steinke, says she didn’t realize the patrol car was on the track, according to her defense team.

Platteville Sgt. Pablo Vasquez pulled Rios over for alleged road rage, according to a lawsuit filed. Fort Lupton Officer Steinke cuffed her and put her in the back seat of the car parked on the train tracks.

The woman taken into custody who was in the car that was hit by a train suffered serious injuries including a traumatic brain injury. She was identified as Yareni Rios-Gonzalez. Rio-Gonzalez was arrested after a driver reported that she pointed a gun at him during a road rage incident and later pleaded no contest to misdemeanor menancing, one of her lawyers, Chris Ponce, said according to the Associated Press.

On Friday, Steinke was found guilty of reckless endangerment and assault, both misdemeanor charges. Steinke was found not guilty on the attempted manslaughter charge. The judge, Timothy Kerns, decided the verdicts because Steinke waived her right to a jury trial.

Vazquez is also facing multiple charges as his case is ongoing.

People v. Jordan Steinke:

Manslaughter-ATT (F5): Not guilty, Reckless Endangerment (M2): Guilty Assault 3 (M1): Guilty — CO Courts (@CoCourts) July 28, 2023

