WATCH LIVE: Colorado sheriff’s office provides update on AMBER Alert after baby safely located

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials in Pueblo County are providing an update on Thursday afternoon after a baby reportedly taken from Pueblo West on Tuesday was found.

It is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.

A statewide alert was issued for 2-month-old Elsy Ardolino Wednesday morning after officials said she was taken from the family member she was living with by her parents. That notification was upgraded to an AMBER Alert a few hours later.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday morning that Elsy had been safely located. Her parents, Ashley Ardolino and Luis Novelo-Rojas, have both been arrested.

