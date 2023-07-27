United States breaks record for mass shootings in 2023 with over 400 so far, six in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There have been more than 400 mass shootings across the United States so far this year.

This is according to the Gun Violence Archive. This time last year, the group reports there were 386 mass shooting. So far this year, there has been six mass shootings so far in Colorado this year. Three of these shootings have been in our region.

The first was in Falcon in the Meridian Ranch Neighborhood on February 5th. Two were killed and three injured including the suspect. The second was in Colorado Springs at the Conoco Gas Station on February 21st. There were five people injured in this shooting, including three teenagers. The most recent one was in Pueblo on East 11th Street on April 3rd. A teenager was killed and three others injured.

Most law enforcement agencies consider a shooting with four or more victims injured or killed, not including the shooter, to be a mass shooting. A local expert walked us through how parents can talk to their children about shootings.

“It depends on the age group,” said Tom Caughlan, Clinical Director of the Healing Division, UCCS. “I think if you were talking to a young child under the age of ten, you are going to want to keep it brief and very specific. If you were talking to someone that’s a teenager or young adult, you really need to help them understand their feelings about it and give them time to talk.”

Governor Jared Polis’ Office tells 11 News there have been five new laws signed his year to improve gun safety. Here are the list of bills signed,

SB23-170 sponsored by Senator Tom Sullivan, Senator Steve Fenberg, Representative Jennifer Bacon, and Representative Mike Weissman, expands who is able to petition for an extreme risk protection order to include licensed medical & mental health care providers, educators, and district attorneys. Prior to this action, only law enforcement agencies and household members were able to petition for an extreme risk protection order.

HB23-1219 sponsored by Representative Meg Froelich, Representative Judy Amabile, Senator Tom Sullivan, and Senator Chirs Hansen, creates a mandatory three-day waiting period between the purchase of a new firearm and the possession of the firearm.

SB23-168 sponsored by Senator Sonya Jaquez Lewis, Senator Chris Kolker, Representative Javier Mabrey, and Representative Jennifer Parenti, allows victims of gun violence to sue the gun industry by removing immunities previously granted to gun manufacturers.

SB23-169 sponsored by Senator Kyle Mullica, Senator Jessie Danielson, Representative Monica Duran, and Representative Eliza Hamrick, increases the minimum age to buy a gun in Colorado to 21 years old.

SB23-279 sponsored by Senator Rhonda Fields, Senator Chris Hansen, Representative Andrew Boesenecker, and Representative Junie Joseph, criminalizes the possession, transport, sale, and manufacturing of unserialized “ghost guns”. The law also establishes a process for those who own an unserialized gun to properly register it and legally keep possession.

Caughlan tells 11 News there are ways parents can talk to their kids if they are struggling with all of those mass shootings. The expert tells us it starts by listening to your child and checking their social media.

“Going on social media for answers after any of these events it’s probably going to cause more desperation and anxiety,” said Caughlan. “I wouldn’t recommend it at all. I do think parents should be monitoring their children’s social media all the time. If they allow their kids to have it.”

After these new gun laws were signed, 11 News spoke with the Director of Rocky Mountain Gun Owners. They tell us the laws are unconstitutional and has sued the state.

