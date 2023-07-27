Suspect arrested in death of Fountain woman

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain police arrested a man Thursday suspected of killing his girlfriend and the mother of his children.

Fountain police said they responded to a call for service for a woman who was unconscious and not breathing at around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday to a home on Mount View Lane. When they arrived on scene, they located a deceased woman. Detectives assumed the investigation due to what police said was “obvious trauma and external injuries.”

The woman was identified Thursday as Joslyn Teetzel, 29, of Fountain. Officials said her death is being investigated as a homicide.

On Thursday, police said they obtained an arrest warrant for her boyfriend, Miles Kirby, for Murder in the First Degree and he was booked into the El Paso County jail.\

“Joslyn’s death was tragic and unnecessary, and the members of the Fountain Police Department are extremely saddened that another family must experience the never-ending pain that comes from losing someone you love,” a press release from the Fountain Police Department reads. “Unfortunately, domestic violence is extremely prevalent and often the pattern of abuse turns deadly.”

If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation, Fountain police recommend you reach out to TESSA of Colorado Springs at (719) 633-3819 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE(7233).

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.