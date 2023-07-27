Reports of naked man terrorizing solo female hikers along a Colorado trail

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A law enforcement agency in Colorado is issuing a warning after several reports of a naked man approaching women who are hiking solo along a trail.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office shared the warning of a suspect “at-large sexual predator” on Wednesday. The agency says they have taken multiple reports from April 3 through July 18 of this year at Flying J Ranch Park in the conifer and Evergreen areas. The park is between the two cities. Another incident they believe is connected occurred at Alderfer Three Sisters Park.

The reports are unsettling.

“The first report involving this suspect occurred on April 3rd, where a naked suspect approached a female hiker and touched her buttocks,” part of a social media post by the sheriff’s office reads. “The suspect fled the area but was not located by law enforcement. On June 13th, a naked suspect confronted a female victim and began masturbating. Each time, the suspect’s behavior has become more aggressive, contacting three different women in one day on July 18th, in which the suspect fondled two victims, masturbated, and engaged in sexual conversation. On July 24th, the suspect confronted a female hiker while masturbating, and then grabbed the victim and tried to rip off her clothing.”

The suspect description is vague, but investigators are hoping for help from the public. The suspect is described as a white man between 20 and 30 years old, with a “fit/athletic” build and dark-colored hair. In reports, the suspect has been known to carry a dark-colored backpack. In each incident, the suspect “has run off into the woods,” avoiding capture.

If you have information on this case you’re asked to call 303-271-0211.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.