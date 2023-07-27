Post office south of Colorado Springs closed after vehicle crashes into it

USPS to crack down on mail theft with new high security blue collection boxes.
USPS to crack down on mail theft with new high security blue collection boxes.(WBRC)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:04 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - The post office in Fountain closed on Thursday after a vehicle reportedly crashed into it.

The United States Postal Service is asking customers in Fountain to visit the Security Post Office to pick up their mail at 5755 Kittery Dr.

According to a spokesperson for USPS, the damage didn’t appear severe, but they needed to check out the building’s structural integrity for safety reasons. The Fountain location is at 101 Santa Fe Ave.

It isn’t clear what caused the crash.

The full news release from the USPS:

A vehicle drove into the Fountain Post Office forcing postal officials to relocate retail services and PO Box customer services to the Security Post Office located at 5575 Kittery Dr. Colorado Springs, CO.

Fountain, CO customers are directed to go to the Security Post Office to pick up their mail. The Security Post Office is open Mon-Fri from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and on Sat from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. The office is closed Sunday. Customers must provide identification to get their mail.

For more information about postal products and services, customers may call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or visit the Postal Service online at www.usps.com.

Customers are reminded that the Post Office is always open, 24/7 including holidays, at www.usps.com. Using usps.com, customers can look up a ZIP Code, request free Priority Mail Flat Rate packaging, hold their mail, set up Premium Forwarding Service, and even print a mailing label and pay for postage using Click-N-Ship.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMBER Alert issued in Colorado 7/26/23. Update on 7/27, one suspect arrested while child and...
AMBER ALERT: Baby reportedly taken in Colorado safely located
CBI alert for Jessica Meise
Missing Colorado woman allegedly kidnapped by ex found alive, suspect arrested by SWAT
Fugitive sought, Mark Fox
WANTED: Escaped inmate considered dangerous in Colorado
Suspects try to rob victim in broad daylight at busy Colorado Springs shopping center
The fire burning near the Florissant Fossil Beds on the afternoon on July 26, 2023.
Lightning the cause of fire burning near Florissant Fossil Beds

Latest News

Authorities in Colorado have issued an Amber Alert for missing 2-month-old Elsy Aardolino.
WATCH LIVE: Colorado sheriff’s office provides update on AMBER Alert after baby safely located
The U.S. Marshal's Office helped capture a woman wanted in Colorado after finding her in Texas.
Fugitive Friday: U.S. Marshal's Office arrests theft suspect in Texas
File photo.
Reports of naked man terrorizing solo female hikers along a Colorado trail
Dog in a car
Keeping your pets in the car could cost you $999 and/or jail time in Colorado