Post office south of Colorado Springs closed after vehicle crashes into it

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - The post office in Fountain closed on Thursday after a vehicle reportedly crashed into it.

The United States Postal Service is asking customers in Fountain to visit the Security Post Office to pick up their mail at 5755 Kittery Dr.

According to a spokesperson for USPS, the damage didn’t appear severe, but they needed to check out the building’s structural integrity for safety reasons. The Fountain location is at 101 Santa Fe Ave.

It isn’t clear what caused the crash.

The full news release from the USPS:

A vehicle drove into the Fountain Post Office forcing postal officials to relocate retail services and PO Box customer services to the Security Post Office located at 5575 Kittery Dr. Colorado Springs, CO.

Fountain, CO customers are directed to go to the Security Post Office to pick up their mail. The Security Post Office is open Mon-Fri from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and on Sat from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. The office is closed Sunday. Customers must provide identification to get their mail.

