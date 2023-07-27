Man with history of mental illness missing since Saturday from Palmer Lake; now considered endangered

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KKTV) - Palmer Lake police continue to urge the public to keep their eyes out for a missing man with a history of mental illness, who is now considered endangered.

Nikolaus Bennet, 32, was seen leaving his home near Red Rock Ranch Drive and Forest View Way around 7:15 Saturday morning. Police say there were a few sightings reported hours later in the area of Circle Road and Highway 105.

“In coordination with [El Paso County Sheriff’s Office], PLPD conducted an immediate search within the Tri-Lakes area to include streets, businesses, and off-road areas. Additionally, inquiries were made to local shelters and hospitals in the Colorado Springs area,” the Palmer Lake Police Department said Wednesday in announcing that the case had been upgraded to a missing and endangered case.

Bennett is described as a 6-foot-tall, 205-pound white male with stubble on his face. Police released a photo of Bennet Sunday, time-stamped Saturday at 6:10 a.m. He can become disoriented and confused, and there are concerns for his well-being. Additionally, Palmer Lake police say Bennet has been known to become aggressive and/or violent with people he doesn’t and are asking the public to keep their distance if he’s spotted.

“We ask for your safety that you do not approach Nikolaus but do call 911 or the Palmer Lake Police Department though the El Paso County non-emergency line at 719-390-5555,” the police department said in a news release.

There’s a chance he could end up in Denver as he has in the past when he’s gone missing.

