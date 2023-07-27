Lightning the cause of fire burning near Florissant Fossil Beds

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that briefly forced evacuations in Teller County Wednesday was started by lightning, the National Park Service and county sheriff’s office have confirmed.

The lightning strike sparked a fire near County Road 42 on the eastern side of Florissant Fossil Beds Fire National Monument early Wednesday afternoon, triggering evacuations and pre-evacuations in several nearby subdivisions, including Palmer Village, Druid Hills and Twin Rock.

The fire grew to 14 acres as ground crews and aerial support attacked the blaze.

After Mother Nature started the fire, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office says the weather turned favorable, putting “significant precipitation” on the flames.

“Forward progression has stopped on the fire,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

As of Wednesday night, all evacuation and pre-evacuation orders were lifted.

