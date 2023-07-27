Lightning the cause of fire burning near Florissant Fossil Beds

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office posted the first warning to social media just after 12:50 p.m.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:29 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that briefly forced evacuations in Teller County Wednesday was started by lightning, the National Park Service and county sheriff’s office have confirmed.

The lightning strike sparked a fire near County Road 42 on the eastern side of Florissant Fossil Beds Fire National Monument early Wednesday afternoon, triggering evacuations and pre-evacuations in several nearby subdivisions, including Palmer Village, Druid Hills and Twin Rock.

The fire grew to 14 acres as ground crews and aerial support attacked the blaze.

After Mother Nature started the fire, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office says the weather turned favorable, putting “significant precipitation” on the flames.

“Forward progression has stopped on the fire,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

As of Wednesday night, all evacuation and pre-evacuation orders were lifted.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing child in Colorado. Suspects pictured on the right.
AMBER ALERT: 2-month-old girl could be in danger, last seen in Colorado
CBI alert for Jessica Meise
Missing Colorado woman allegedly kidnapped by ex found alive, suspect arrested by SWAT
Fugitive sought, Mark Fox
WANTED: Escaped inmate considered dangerous in Colorado
Two bank robbery suspects.
2 suspected of robbing a bank near northeast of Colorado Springs in the Falcon area

Latest News

Heat and spotty storms into the weekend
Summer heat and spotty storms
Colorado attorney general visits Colorado Springs to discuss possible grocery chain merger
Attorney General visits Colorado Springs to discuss possible grocery chain merger
Dog in a car
Keeping your pets in the car could cost you $999 and/or jail time
So far in the United States, there has been 409 shootings so far this year. Three of these mass...
United States breaks record for mass shootings in 2023 with over 400 so far, six in Colorado