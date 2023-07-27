Keeping your pets in the car could cost you $999 and/or jail time

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As summer heats up in Colorado Springs, animal experts are reminding pet owners of basic summer care, like having water nearby and shade.

But they also caution pet owners of the consequences for pets and pet-owners when they do not care for the animal.

According to PETA, the national rate of animal heat exhaustion death rates is the highest in over five years.

PETA also said last month, a dog in Colorado Springs was found vomiting from heat exhaustion. Luckily they were able to revive the dog.

This year, 69 dogs and other companion animals have reportedly died from heat-related causes nationally, according to PETA.

“Something people don’t think about is when you leave your pet in a heart car even in a short amount of time, they can suffer a fever, organ failure, heat exhaustion, and it can eventually lead to death as well,” Cody Costra, Public Relations Manager for Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region said.

In Colorado, if you see a pet in a hot car, even with the windows cracked, you see no vehicle owner. Call the 9-1-1′s non-emergency line, and if the response is not fast enough, it is legal to break the car window to help get the pet out.

“Even on a 75° day when it’s sunny outside, your car can be over 90° in just 10 minutes. And so just think about your pups,” Costra said.

The pet owner could be charged with animal cruelty, resulting in a fine of up to $999 or one year in jail.

One pet owner said he has a summer routine to keep his elderly dogs healthy and happy.

“We will start the car a couple of minutes early so that the air-conditioning can run and kind of cool the car down a little bit,” said James Patterson, dog owner. “And then we never stay in the car when it’s off. We stay in the shade as long as we can. Fresh cold ice water at home.”

That dog owner also said the best thing to do for your pet is to pay attention to how it acts.

“Long walks can do it,” Patterson said. “We’ve had issues in the past where we are tried to go on long walks in the heat, and they will get sick in that instance. And so, you’ve got to be careful about that.”

“On a 75°-day asphalt can be over 125°, which will burn your pet’s paw pads as well,” Costra said. “If you put your bare hand on the asphalt for seven seconds, and it’s too hot for your hand to be on, then it’s probably too hot for your pet’s paw pads.”

