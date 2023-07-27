Fire breaks out at Colorado Springs car dealership

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were able to quickly get a fire at a car dealership under control overnight before it could cause significant damage.

Crews were called out to Phil Long Kia on Motor City Drive just before midnight Thursday.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #WorkingFire E4,E13,T4,T1,BC1,S7,BC3,HR17,73,E6

1020 MOTOR CITY DR

PHIL LONG KIA

Fire is knocked down. pic.twitter.com/KPJ7Hac5w9 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 27, 2023

While the fire was active, our 11 News team on scene reported seeing smoke and flickering lights.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.