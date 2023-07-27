Fire breaks out at Colorado Springs car dealership

The scene on Motor City Drive late on the night of July 26, 2023.
The scene on Motor City Drive late on the night of July 26, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:23 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were able to quickly get a fire at a car dealership under control overnight before it could cause significant damage.

Crews were called out to Phil Long Kia on Motor City Drive just before midnight Thursday.

While the fire was active, our 11 News team on scene reported seeing smoke and flickering lights.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

