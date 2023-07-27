Colorado Springs Police officer-involved shooting found justified, suspect shot 11 times

The report said Lee had a gun raised at officers.
Officers Conklin and Kirby both fired their weapons- shooting Lee 11 times.
Officers Conklin and Kirby both fired their weapons- shooting Lee 11 times.(KKTV)
By Katelyn Quisenberry
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This is an update to a story from last year involving a domestic violence case resulting in a police shooting.

Colorado Springs Police officers arrived on scene and after commanding the suspect, Mack Lee, to put down the gun, they fired multiple shots- killing him.

This happened last year on July 9th around nine at night on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

After a full investigation from a multi-agency team, Colorado’s 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has ruled this case as a justified homicide. The five-page report released on Thursday outlines the use of deadly force by Colorado Springs Police Officers Conklin and Kirby.

In early July last year, police received multiple 911 calls reporting an armed man was fighting with a woman.

The woman was found injured outside an apartment with her child.

Police said the situation escalated within seconds when Mack Lee came out of the apartment. The report said Lee had a gun raised at officers.

Police said they commanded Lee to drop the gun. Officers Conklin and Kirby both fired their weapons- shooting Lee 11 times.

The report said officers immediately started lifesaving efforts, including chest seals, tourniquets, and CPR. Medical efforts were unsuccessful, and Lee died on scene.

The District Attorney’s Office has found this officer-involved shooting justified, with the case now closed.

The District Attorney’s Office report describes the officers involved as having an “objectively reasonable belief” that Mack Lee posed an imminent danger to themselves, police officers, and people in the immediate area. It also recounts that both officers decided against using a less-lethal option like a Taser or pepper spray.

Officer Conklin claims to have only fired his weapon to save his life and Officer Kirby’s. Officer Kirby reportedly fired his weapon as Lee already had his gun pointed at the officers, and Kirby decided they did not have time to “do anything.”

This article will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMBER Alert issued in Colorado 7/26/23. Update on 7/27, one suspect arrested while child and...
AMBER ALERT: Baby reportedly taken in Colorado safely located
CBI alert for Jessica Meise
Missing Colorado woman allegedly kidnapped by ex found alive, suspect arrested by SWAT
Fugitive sought, Mark Fox
WANTED: Escaped inmate considered dangerous in Colorado
Suspects try to rob victim in broad daylight at busy Colorado Springs shopping center
The fire burning near the Florissant Fossil Beds on the afternoon on July 26, 2023.
Lightning the cause of fire burning near Florissant Fossil Beds

Latest News

Duplex fire in Colorado Springs 7/27/23.
Colorado Springs firefighters quickly tackle duplex fire Thursday
Authorities in Colorado have issued an Amber Alert for missing 2-month-old Elsy Aardolino.
Colorado sheriff’s office provides update on AMBER Alert after baby safely located
USPS to crack down on mail theft with new high security blue collection boxes.
Post office south of Colorado Springs closed after vehicle crashes into it
The U.S. Marshal's Office helped capture a woman wanted in Colorado after finding her in Texas.
Fugitive Friday: U.S. Marshal's Office arrests theft suspect in Texas