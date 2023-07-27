Colorado Springs Police officer-involved shooting found justified, suspect shot 11 times

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This is an update to a story from last year involving a domestic violence case resulting in a police shooting.

Colorado Springs Police officers arrived on scene and after commanding the suspect, Mack Lee, to put down the gun, they fired multiple shots- killing him.

This happened last year on July 9th around nine at night on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

After a full investigation from a multi-agency team, Colorado’s 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has ruled this case as a justified homicide. The five-page report released on Thursday outlines the use of deadly force by Colorado Springs Police Officers Conklin and Kirby.

In early July last year, police received multiple 911 calls reporting an armed man was fighting with a woman.

The woman was found injured outside an apartment with her child.

Police said the situation escalated within seconds when Mack Lee came out of the apartment. The report said Lee had a gun raised at officers.

Police said they commanded Lee to drop the gun. Officers Conklin and Kirby both fired their weapons- shooting Lee 11 times.

The report said officers immediately started lifesaving efforts, including chest seals, tourniquets, and CPR. Medical efforts were unsuccessful, and Lee died on scene.

The District Attorney’s Office has found this officer-involved shooting justified, with the case now closed.

The District Attorney’s Office report describes the officers involved as having an “objectively reasonable belief” that Mack Lee posed an imminent danger to themselves, police officers, and people in the immediate area. It also recounts that both officers decided against using a less-lethal option like a Taser or pepper spray.

Officer Conklin claims to have only fired his weapon to save his life and Officer Kirby’s. Officer Kirby reportedly fired his weapon as Lee already had his gun pointed at the officers, and Kirby decided they did not have time to “do anything.”

