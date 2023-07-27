Colorado Springs firefighters quickly tackle duplex fire Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a duplex fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday.

Crews received a call at about 2:30 p.m. for a fire along Holland Park Dr. The neighborhood is southeast of Garden of the Gods Road and Centennial Boulevard.

According to a firefighter at the scene, no injuries were reported but there was smoke damage between the two units. Early into the investigation, it appears the fire may be connected to some plumbing work that we being done inside one or both of the units.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. Last time this article was updated at 3:30 p.m., it wasn’t clear if anyone would be displaced.

