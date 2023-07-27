Colorado Springs firefighters quickly tackle duplex fire Thursday

Duplex fire in Colorado Springs 7/27/23.
Duplex fire in Colorado Springs 7/27/23.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:32 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a duplex fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday.

Crews received a call at about 2:30 p.m. for a fire along Holland Park Dr. The neighborhood is southeast of Garden of the Gods Road and Centennial Boulevard.

According to a firefighter at the scene, no injuries were reported but there was smoke damage between the two units. Early into the investigation, it appears the fire may be connected to some plumbing work that we being done inside one or both of the units.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. Last time this article was updated at 3:30 p.m., it wasn’t clear if anyone would be displaced.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMBER Alert issued in Colorado 7/26/23. Update on 7/27, one suspect arrested while child and...
AMBER ALERT: Baby reportedly taken in Colorado safely located
CBI alert for Jessica Meise
Missing Colorado woman allegedly kidnapped by ex found alive, suspect arrested by SWAT
Fugitive sought, Mark Fox
WANTED: Escaped inmate considered dangerous in Colorado
Suspects try to rob victim in broad daylight at busy Colorado Springs shopping center
The fire burning near the Florissant Fossil Beds on the afternoon on July 26, 2023.
Lightning the cause of fire burning near Florissant Fossil Beds

Latest News

Authorities in Colorado have issued an Amber Alert for missing 2-month-old Elsy Aardolino.
Colorado sheriff’s office provides update on AMBER Alert after baby safely located
Officers Conklin and Kirby both fired their weapons- shooting Lee 11 times.
Colorado Springs Police officer-involved shooting found justified, suspect shot 11 times
USPS to crack down on mail theft with new high security blue collection boxes.
Post office south of Colorado Springs closed after vehicle crashes into it
The U.S. Marshal's Office helped capture a woman wanted in Colorado after finding her in Texas.
Fugitive Friday: U.S. Marshal's Office arrests theft suspect in Texas