Colorado attorney general visits Colorado Springs to discuss possible grocery chain merger
By Jared Dean
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:46 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Dozens gathered as Attorney General Phil Weiser made a visit to Colorado Springs to discuss the possible merger between Kroger and Albertson’s. The parent companies of King Soopers and Safeway.

Kroger plans to buy Albertson’s for nearly $25 billion. The AG says he’s holding discussions just like this all over the state. Saying he wants to make sure it doesn’t harm customers or workers.

“If you are a king soopers shopper who also shops at Safeway, why do you shop at both? Weiser said. “How do you compare prices? If you’re a worker, worried about a store being closed or worried about the inability to apply for jobs in both places I wanna know.”

Many people spoke, including customers. Who is concerned about the potential for stores closing. Current and former employees of both grocery chains told the a-g they’re worried their jobs could be on the line.

“They are just going to put their pr out there and make it look happy but, reality-wise, history-wise, research-wise, it’s never benefited the workers,” UFCW7 excecutive board member Patty Lif said.

In a statement to 11 News a spokesperson from Kroger said, the proposed merger will lead to lower prices and better expanded selection.

Adding quote:

“Kroger will not lay off any frontline associates or close any stores, distribution centers or manufacturing facilities as a result of this merger.”

Weiser says right now he is focused on hearing from the people most impacted by this potential merger.

“We’re taking the concerns of Colorado very seriously,” Weiser said.

