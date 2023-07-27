1 injured in South Nevada shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is still at large following a shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs late Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the area of South Nevada and St. Elmo Avenue just after 11 p.m., where they found man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

At the time of this writing, no further information has been released. It’s not clear what led up to the shooting or whether the suspect and victim knew each other. Police say the shooter fled before they got on scene.

Anyone with information should contact the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.